<p>For most engineers, the day ends with debugging code, meeting project deadlines or navigating corporate stress. But for a unique group of techies in Mysuru, the end of a workday signals the beginning of performance — on the theatre stage.</p><p>'Abhiyenthararu' (Engineers), a theatre group formed exclusively 'by the engineers, for the engineers', has been quietly reshaping the cultural landscape of Mysuru city for over three decades. Founded in 1993 by a young engineer working at BEML, H S Suresh Babu, the group was born out of a desire to explore a creative outlet, beyond their demanding jobs.</p><p>As it celebrates its 33rd anniversary, Abhiyenthararu has its members from 18-year-old diploma students to a 75-year-old retired executive engineer. To mark the milestone, the group is organising its online 'Rashtriya Ranga Utsava' (national theatre festival) from February 25 to March 1 at Kiru Rangamandira, on the premises of Karnataka Kalamandira in Mysuru.</p><p><strong>Therapy through theatre</strong></p><p>For the professionals, acting is not just a hobby; it serves as an antidote to the high-pressure environment of IT and engineering. "The profession gives financial stability, but passion gives us patience," said Naveen Chandra, who runs his startup JS Network Communications. He has been with Abhiyenthararu since his college days.</p><p>"IT jobs are very stressful. Theatre acts as a therapy. It teaches us how to handle real-life situations smoothly, instead of reacting harshly," he said.</p><p>Ravi Ramanna, who works for the Central government, said, "We are busy throughout the day. Theatre provides us an opportunity for being creative. Managing both is difficult, but our passion drives us".</p><p><strong>Balancing act</strong></p><p>Suresh Babu, the founder and driving force behind Abhiyenthararu, said, "Rehearsal timings are tailored to suit work schedules, often taking place either early in the morning or post-work hours".</p><p>"Today's youth are drained out by Instagram and WhatsApp. I want to give them a platform to enter the cultural arena," Babu said.</p><p>To divert younger techies away from digital distractions, the group started the 'Rangabhoomiyatha...' (Towards Theatre) course in 2008, training over 600 students from various engineering colleges so far.</p><p><strong>Workplace productivity</strong></p><p>Contrary to the assumption that theatre can be a distraction, many participants feel that it actually sharpens their ability to think creatively and solve problems more effectively in their profession.</p><p>Sushmashree, a software technologist with Philips in Bengaluru, who joined the group in 2018, said, "When you are always around work, your thoughts get blocked. Taking time out for this creative work gives us energy and a different point of view, which actually helps me in my tech work".</p><p><strong>Non-judgmental family</strong></p><p>The group regularly conducts workshops from scratch, by teaching beginners not just acting, but also technical skills like lighting, music and stage management.</p><p>For students like S Prasha Gowda, a third-year engineering student, the group serves as a supportive second home. She balances her academic commitments with her theatrical roles, by pausing rehearsal during exams.</p><p>Prasha said. "The team is like a family. They don't judge you, they accept you as you are, giving even juniors the freedom to take initiatives like choreographing dances".</p><p>The festival will feature five plays: Rama Krishna Shiva by Karavali Nirdiganta, Shunashyepa by Oddolaga Rangaparyatana, Yayati by Theatre Nisha, Y (Gibberish) by The Interlink Theatre and Marana Mrudanga by Abhiyenthararu.</p>