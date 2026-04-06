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Fund crunch delays AI-driven system for clean city in Mysuru

The main cause for the delay in implementing the AI project is said to be the absence of an elected council in the Mysuru City Corporation.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 12:54 IST
KarnatakaMysuru

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