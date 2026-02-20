<p>Mysuru: Rajya Sabha Member, filmmaker and actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaggesh">Jaggesh</a> said, times have changed and even Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> is supporting the art of filmmaking, by providing the ICH and FFO platforms, under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.</p><p>Delivering the keynote address, during the inaugural session of the three-day Fourth International Festival of Short Films and Documentaries ‘Paridrishya 2026’, hosted by Mysuru Cinema Society (MCS) on Maharaja College Ground, in Mysuru, on Friday, Jaggesh recalled his struggle during the initial days in cinema.</p><p><strong>Kannada script</strong></p><p>Jaggesh said, India Cine Hub (ICH) and Film Facilitation Office (FFO) have made filmmaking much easier. “I am highly indebted to cinema, for what I am today. I am lucky to be working with an able PM for the nation. But, my good handwriting of Kannada script facilitated my entry into cinema,” he recalled.</p>.‘I know what happens when my film goes for certification’: Anurag Kashyap on fear and censorship in filmmaking.<p>“We make a film with a lot of effort, and spend huge amounts of money. But, people watch their pirated version on their mobile phones. We are striving to tackle this problem. We are also badly affected by those who give negative reviews, without watching the films. We are open to reviews and comments. However, hearsay reviews are bad for the film industry,” Jaggesh said.</p><p><strong>False narrative</strong></p><p>Lyricist, music composer and film director V Nagendra Prasad said, false propaganda is bad for the society. “There was a propaganda that the Indian government is not allowing Palestine films in Indian film festivals. The issue was not about allowing or not allowing films. The issue is about certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Officially, no film without CBFC certification can be screened in India. If the Central government did not allow the screening of Palestine films, how was ‘Palestine 36, Once Upon a Time in Gaza’ screened in the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes 2026)?” he asked.</p>.Sandalwood needs to produce more women-centric movies: Panel at BIFF.<p>Director P Sheshadri emphasised on the need for film societies in grooming good audiences. “There were over 1,000 film societies across Kerala. Now, their numbers would have reduced to over 500. But, they played a key role in grooming a good audience, who appreciated good cinema. That is how, many significant Malayalam films are made even now,” he said.</p><p><strong>Democratised filmmaking</strong></p><p>Writer Jogi Girish Rao Hatwar said the opportunities available to make short films, thanks to the advent of technology and gadgets, has decentralised and democratised filmmaking. “Compared to earlier years, short films and documentaries have better reach and impact on the audience now. However, mainstream feature films in Kannada have been corrupted due to external influences. They depict problems in the society, but only violence is their solution,” he said.</p><p>The festival has received 3,140 entries from 114 nations. They will be screened in temporary Puttanna Kanagal and Dr Visnhuvardhan theatres on the grounds. Masterclasses and workshops will be held for media enthusiasts by national and international experts. Prizes will be given away in various categories and sections during the valedictory function on Sunday. An exhibition and food court are also a part of the festival.</p><p>Actor Karunya Ram Gowda, society president Dr G R Chandrashekar, secretary Padmavathi S Bhat, Chetan, Jogi Manju and vice-president Shobith Rangappa were present.</p>