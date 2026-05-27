Government to celebrate K Vasudevacharya's jayanti for first time on May 28

<p>Mysuru: Mysuru-based Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Seetharama Mandira, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, has organised a music programme on Thursday, May 28, at 10:30 am, to celebrate the 162nd birth anniversary of musician K Vasudevacharya.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, recently, MLA T S Srivathsa said, “Vasudevacharya has composed more than 200 musical works. Therefore, I had appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to conduct a programme in his honour. For the event on May 28, the State government, through the Department of Kannada and Culture, has agreed to conduct the programme officially for the first time”.</p><p>Srivathsa himself will inaugurate the jayanti celebrations, while musician and scholar T S Satyavathi will preside over.</p>.Mysuru: Concert to mark birth and death anniversaries of Vasudevacharya.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/music-concert">music concert</a> by Archana Bhoj, Shilpa Srdhar, Anjana P Rao and Lavanya Krishnamurthy, accompanied by V Aditi Krishnaprakash on violin and G S Ramanujan on mridanga, will be held at at Sri Prasanna Seetharama Mandira, on Narayana Shastri Road, in Mysuru.</p><p>It can be noted that in 2017, some music enthusiasts including Mysuru Yadupathy Putty, renovated Vasudevacharya’s heritage house on New Sayyaji Rao Road in Mysuru. Since then they have been hosting many musicians to perform there in honour of the composer-musician of Mysuru.</p>