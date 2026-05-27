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Government to celebrate K Vasudevacharya's jayanti for first time on May 28

Srivathsa himself will inaugurate the jayanti celebrations, while musician and scholar T S Satyavathi will preside over.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 15:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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