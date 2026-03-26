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Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurates 'Ekatma Manava Darshan' at KSOU in Mysuru

Conference had attracted controversy and the State government had issued an order to cancel it
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 08:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaThaawar Chand GehlotKSOUMysore

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