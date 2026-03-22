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Govt clears Rs 40 crore for Khadi centre makeover, Gandhians urge course correction

Badanavalu has attracted numerous dignitaries, including activist Medha Patkar, political leaders, ministers, elected representatives, and film actors.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsMahatma GandhiKhadiGandhian

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