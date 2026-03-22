<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/khadi">Khadi</a> and Gramodyog Centre at Badanavalu village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district, which etched its place in history during the freedom struggle, is all set to be revived and converted into a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourist">tourist</a> destination, with the government recently clearing Rs 40 crore for its development.</p><p>However, Gandhians have raised chords of dissonance, urging to concentrate on improving the quality of the product and provide continuous work to the employees and timely payment of salaries. </p><p>Works have been initiated to develop Badanavalu Khadi Gramodyog Centre into a model of sustainable rural industry, based on Gandhian principles. Besides, all historical landmarks highlighting the significance of Khadi are being revived, to turn it into a tourist spot. </p><p>It may be mentioned that the Special Cabinet meeting held at Malai Mahadeshwara Hills in 2025, had assured financial support for the Khadi Centre. It is said that the boost follows a promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the Centre on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gandhi-jayanti">Gandhi Jayanti</a> in 2022, as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.</p><p>Under the plan, development will be taken up on five acres of land in Badanavalu, housing the Khadi Centre in Nanjangud taluk. It will have facilities like the history of khadi weaving in the village, a khadi production unit, a training centre, a design centre, khadi testing and storage facilities and a khadi research centre.</p><p>Badanavalu has attracted numerous dignitaries, including activist Medha Patkar, political leaders, ministers, elected representatives, and film actors.</p><p><strong>Marketing, brand building</strong></p><p>The khadi production centre was started in 1927 with just four Dalit women for uplifting their economy. More than 300 women were working earlier, which has now gradually come down to around 70 people.</p>.Lakkundi and beyond: Karnataka's heritage beneath beckons.<p>The Khadi Centre is under the management of the Khadi and Village Industries Society at Holenarsipur in Hassan district. Even though there is a demand for Khadi products among the people, there is a big gap in marketing and brand building, affecting the workers, say Gandhians.</p><p><strong>Gandhi’s visit </strong></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahatma-gandhi">Mahatma Gandhi</a> visited Badanavalu twice - in 1927 and 1932 - and was surprised by its success. There are also plans to transform the park here as a tribute to Gandhi’s legacy, with statues depicting the Dandi March, self-governance and self-reliance.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Umashankar, a member of Badanavalu Samiti, said, the Khadi Board had sought a report from a group of Gandhians, including theatre person Prasanna from Grama Seva Sangh, Jayadev from Deena Bandhu Ashram, Chamarajanagar, and professor Shivraj from Gandhi Bhavan, Bengaluru, all recipients of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Puraskar. They submitted a report to D R Patil, chairperson of Decentralisation Committee, during his visit to Badanavalu, recently.</p><p>The report says that there is no continuous spinning activity here due to lack of raw materials. Besides, the employees are not paid regularly due to poor management. We are not against the development of the Centre. But we demand work and facilities for the employees, he opined.</p><p><strong>Tree felling</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Prasanna staged a protest recently against the felling of trees on the Khadi Gramodyog Centre premises, for constructing a compound. The trees were decades’ old. Reviving the Khadi Centre by felling the trees, citing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/construction">construction</a>, is condemnable.</p><p>The handloom workers have gone without work for many months. The government should concentrate on this, he stated.</p>