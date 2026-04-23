<p>Mysuru: At last, the much-awaited government order (GO) has been issued, to drop acquisition of the 5-acre land of the T Narsipur raw <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silk">silk</a> reeling unit of KSIC, for a proposed stadium.</p>.<p>The principal secretary to the department of horticulture and sericulture N Pramila has passed the GO, withdrawing the previous order, dated July 14, 2025, to hand over this five-acre land for free at Bhyrapura in T Narsipur taluk of the district to the department of youth empowerment and sports (DYES) for the Rs 6-crore stadium, announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2024-25 budget.</p>.<p>KSIC (Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited) managing director Zehera Naseem informed this to <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>KSIC T Narsipur unit general manager S K Manjula said they would now initiate a process with the Mysuru district administration, to get the land records formally transferred back from DYES to KSIC. </p>.<p>Deccan Herald was the first newspaper to report how the KSIC's mother unit and the Mysore Silk brand itself would be under threat, if the proposed stadium came up. </p>.T Narsipur KSIC land saved as much awaited Government Order passed to drop stadium project.<p>According to the GO, the technical committee, led by Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, along with MLC S Yathindra, visited the T Narsipur unit on March 5. </p>.<p>Zehera Naseem and Manjula gave them a report on how critical that land was for KSIC's survival and expansion. The technical committee felt that the 5-acre land was not technically feasible for the construction of the stadium. </p>.<p>With the raw silk yarn produced here, the weaving units at Channapatna and Mysuru produce the world famous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore">Mysore Silk sarees</a>, Naseem had said in a letter to the government. </p>.<p>She had pointed out that the unit required 10 lakh litres of the Kapila river water per day, as they were installing four more automatic reeling machines.</p>.<p>The soft water of the river was crucial for the high quality soft raw silk yarn, she said. The gradient for the underground pipeline which pumps this water from the river to KSIC was on the land proposed for the stadium, her letter said.</p>