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Govt issues order to drop stadium project on T Narsipur silk yarn unit land

KSIC T Narsipur unit general manager S K Manjula said they would now initiate a process with the Mysuru district administration, to get the land records formally transferred back from DYES to KSIC.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 23:32 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruKSIC

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