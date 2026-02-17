<p>Mysuru: As the Karnataka government’s ambitious programme 'Gruha Arogya Yojana' (Home Health Scheme) is being expanded to urban areas, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) P C Kumaraswamy has urged healthcare workers to familiarise themselves with the action plan and framework to ensure successful implementation of the scheme.</p><p>He was speaking after inaugurating a daylong refresher training programme for ASHA workers from urban health centers of Mysuru district at the District Health and Family Welfare office here recently. Dr Kumaraswamy instructed the ASHA workers to prioritise and complete the door-to-door survey within their designated field areas. A dedicated handbook for urban ASHA workers, under the Gruha Arogya scheme, was also released on the occasion.</p><p><strong>Focus on NCDs</strong></p><p>Providing details on the initiative, District Surveillance Officer D G Nagaraj said that the scheme — launched in October 2024 — is a major initiative to bring free health check-ups and medicines at the doorstep of the citizens aged 30 and above.</p>.Karnataka: Six months after launch, rousing response for Gruha Arogya.<p>“The primary objective is the early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, hypertension, and various types of cancer (oral, breast, and cervical). Early diagnosis is key to preventing mortality and providing better healthcare services to the public,” Dr Nagaraj added.</p><p><strong>Screening and referral</strong></p><p>A dedicated team consisting of ASHA workers and Community Health Officers (CHOs) will visit households to conduct health screening and supply medications. Patients identified with specific ailments during the survey will be referred to the nearest government hospital for advanced treatment.</p><p>The training session was attended by District RCH Officer Mohammed Siraj Ahmed, Prajwal (as trainer), district-level health supervisors, and several ASHA workers and Health Department staff.</p>