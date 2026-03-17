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Health dept takes up 'rabies-free initiative' in 11 cities including Mysuru

This is as part of State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination to eliminate dog-mediated human rabies by 2030 in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruHealth DepartmentDog bite

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