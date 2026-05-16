<p>Mysuru: Heavy rainfall lashed widespread areas in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>district and Mandya district on Friday night. </p><p>Doora of Mysuru taluk of Mysuru district recorded the highest of 51mm of rainfall in the State. State's third highest of 40mm was recorded in Chikkankanahalli of Srirangpatna taluk of Mandya district. </p><p>Chikkati of Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district recorded fifth highest of 30.5mm of rainfall in Chamarajanagar district. Gowdagere of Channarayapatna of Hassan district recorded 23mm of rainfall. </p> .Four of family die in roof collapse as rain pounds north Karnataka.<p>Several trees uprooted and branches fell in Police layout second stage (Sardar Vallabhai Patel nagar) and third stage (IPS K R Srinivas nagsar) due to heavy wind and rain in Mysuru. </p><p>In Mysuru city corporation limits, branches of four to five trees fell in Alanahalli and Siddhartha layout, branches of one tree each fell in kuvempunagar and JP nagar. </p><p>To handle any rain related issues, people can contact, Mysuru District disaster management authority: 2423800/1077</p>