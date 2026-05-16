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Heavy rains lash old Mysuru region

Doora of Mysuru taluk of Mysuru district recorded the highest of 51mm of rainfall in the State. State's third highest of 40mm was recorded in Chikkankanahalli of Srirangpatna taluk of Mandya district.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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