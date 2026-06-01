Heavy rains pound parts of old Mysuru region

<p>Tumakuru: Several parts of old Mysuru region received thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.</p>.<p>Overnight rains, coupled with gusty winds, caused widespread damage to horticultural crops in Varuna hobli of Mysuru taluk. Scores of coconut and arecanut trees and banana plantations at Pillahalli were uprooted in rain and gusty winds that swept across Pillahalli and surrounding villages late Saturday night.</p>.<p>The farmlands adjacent to Giribettakere lake suffered maximum damage. Incidents of tree falls and uprooting of electricity poles and transformers affected the vehicular movement.</p>.Karnataka: Heavy rain, gusty winds cause widespread damage to power grids, trees.<p>The locals expressed their anguish against the officials of revenue, Cesc and horticultural departments for not conducting a crop loss survey and restoring power lines.</p>.<p>Alur taluk in Hassan district received the pre-monsoon showers after a prolonged dry spell. The showers on Sunday afternoon brought some relief from the scorching heat. Traffic on Alur-Bikkodu road was affected after a massive tree came crashing on the road. Power lines were snapped at several places as the power supply was hit in nearly 25 villages.</p>.<p>Cesc junior engineer Kumar has assured the villagers of restoring power supply by Monday morning.</p>.Heavy overnight rain infuses life into waterbodies in north Karnataka districts.<p>Several parts of Kodagu, including Siddapur, Karadigodu and Guhya, experienced heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds on Sunday. Tree falls have disrupted power supply at Guhya and surrounding areas.</p>.<p>Kora in Tumakuru district recorded a maximum rain of 62 mm in the state in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday. Tumakuru city and many parts of the district received heavy overnight rain. An anganwadi building at Kuppuru suffered damage after a tree came crashing down on it.</p>