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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Heavy rains pound parts of old Mysuru region

The locals expressed their anguish against the officials of revenue, Cesc and horticultural departments for not conducting a crop loss survey and restoring power lines.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:56 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 20:56 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruHeavy rain

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