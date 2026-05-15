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'Hike in fuel prices is BJP's conspiracy': KPCC spokesman M Lakshmana

"The Union government has been lying that the petroleum companies are facing a loss of Rs 1,200 crore every day," said Lakshmana.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 16:48 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka Politicsfuel price hikeMysuruM Lakshmana

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