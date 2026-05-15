'Hike in fuel prices is BJP's conspiracy': KPCC spokesman M Lakshmana

<p>Mysuru: Slamming the hike in fuel prices, KPCC spokesman M Lakshmana said, "as soon as the five-state elections were over, the Union government increased the prices of petrol and diesel. It is planning to increase them by Rs 30 to Rs 50 per litre in a phased manner".</p><p>Addressing media persons, in Mysuru, on Friday, he said, “the BJP leaders, who have been trained by the RSS, are misleading the people. Only a week ago, the Centre had increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 990. It also increased the duty on gold. Now, oil prices have been hiked. It will affect the common man”.</p>.Delimitation grave injustice to southern states, BJP's conspiring to stay in power: Congress leader M Lakshmana .<p>It has been 80 days since the war in West Asia started. The Union government has been lying that the petroleum companies are facing a loss of Rs 1,200 crore every day. The price of crude oil is $103 per barrel. It is Rs 10,176 in Indian currency. It is Rs 64 per litre and is Rs 104, if all taxes are added. But, the selling rate today is Rs 106 per litre, he explained.</p><p>In an effort to cover up the fuel price hike, the BJP leaders have taken up the Hijab issue unnecessarily. Religious practice is their freedom. It is not right to question it, he said. ZP former president B M Ramu, and spokesman Mahesh were present.</p>