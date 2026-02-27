<p>Mysuru: The II PU exams for the year 2026 will begin on February 28, Saturday, and all preparations have been made at the examination centres for its smooth conduct.</p><p>The PU exams will be held up to March 17, from 10 am to 1 pm, at 28 centres in Mysuru city and 23 centres in rural areas.</p><p>In all, 35,818 students have registered for the exams - 32,835 appearing for the first time, 2,194 repeated candidates and 773 private candidates. In all, 11 routes have been planned, to distribute the question papers and 33 route officers have been deployed. All the vehicles carrying the question papers have been fitted with GPS, according to the district administration. </p><p>Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S Ukesh Kumar and Additional DC P Shivaraju held a meeting with the officials recently and directed them to take all measures for the smooth conduct of the exams. </p><p>They have set a target that Mysuru, the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, should be in the top 10 slots. They have directed to provide all basic amenities at the examination centres, and the authorities should ensure that no malpractice is reported.</p>.Dakshina Kannada's DC, SP to visit schools to instil confidence among SSLC students.<p><strong>Districts</strong></p><p>In all, 6,909 students will appear for the PU exams in Chamarajanagar district - 6,285 new candidates, 474 repeated candidates and 150 private candidates. </p><p>In Hassan district, 15,782 students have enrolled for the PU exams - 14,759 first time students, 305 private candidates, 715 repeated candidates and three students for upgrading the results.</p><p>In Mandya district, 14,187 students will be appearing for the exams, including 1,096 repeaters.</p>