<p>Even after two weeks since 46 trees were illegally chopped, on the banks of River Kapila on survey no 263/1, in Hejjige of Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, on March 7, the accused is yet to be arrested.</p><p>Environmentalists of various organisations are all set to stage a mega protest in front of Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru on Monday at 11:30am demanding for arrest of the accused and stern action against those responsible for felling of those fully grown lush green trees.</p>.Bengaluru: Traffic curbs in place for Ramzan prayers on Mysuru Road today.<p>Members of Parisarakkaagi Naavu, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Paksha and other environmentally concerned organisations will join the protest. Later, they will submit a memorandum in this regard to the Chief Conservator of Forest. </p><p>Forest officials have booked a case under Karnataka Forest Act against one Ayaz Ahmed, 41, a tree feller. As per the FIR, they have chopped Terminalia Arjuna trees, Java plum trees, Pongamia glabra (Honge), Banyan trees and Rain trees. But the accused is still absconding.</p><p>Mysuru territorial division DCF K Paramesha has ordered for an inquiry by ACF Sumithra and RFO Nithin Kumar.</p><p>DCF Paramesha reiterated that prima facie it appears to be an organised crime as 46 trees cannot be chopped all of a sudden by a single person. So they are investigating to learn who else is involved in this crime. The trees are chopped on 'river bank'-'Hole Karaabu' land. So he has asked the surveyor to give the sketch of a map of this stretch of land, to know if owners of any neighborhood lands were involved in this to encroach the land. They are also checking if they did it only for selling wood or if there was any plan to come up with any private business enterprise like a resort on this land.</p><p>Parashuramegowda, Secretary of Parisarakkaagi Naavu said that the Forest department has to take the issue seriously. About 70 year old trees are chopped at a time when conservation of each tree is precious amid the scenario of climate change and rising temperature. There has to be a high level probe by a Special Investigation Team to find all those behind the massacre of these many trees. They should arrest the accused and initiate right action against them, he said. </p><p>Ravi Bale of Parisarakkaagi Naavu and MGP said, "We have not just lost so many trees, but the entire ecology including the soil at the bank of the river, several birds and other creatures which depended on those trees are also disturbed. The officials of the forest department must initiate strict measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated in any other part of the district or State. They have to explore technological survey for surveillance, to keep a watch on major movements around trees, to guard the green wealth of the land."</p>