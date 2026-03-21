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Illegal chopping of 46 trees: Greens to take up mega protest demanding action against accused in Mysuru

Mysuru territorial division DCF K Paramesha has ordered for an inquiry by ACF Sumithra and RFO Nithin Kumar.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:27 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

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