<p>Mysuru: Union Minister for Education <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> said, at a time when the world lacks peace, in the wake of multiple wars, Indian philosophy and principles assume significance and are also ever-relevant.</p><p>He was delivering the keynote lecture at ‘Ekatma Manava Darshan’ Bharat’s Worldview, an international academic conference, organised by Karnataka unit of Prajna Pravah and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Muktagangotri campus, in Mysuru, on Thursday.</p><p><strong>Integral humanism</strong></p><p>The lecture series is organised to mark 60 years of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of ‘Integral Humanism’ (Ekatma Manavvad).</p><p>“The war and its effects, due to the self-centred ambitions of various nations, are worrying the whole world. Ekatma Manavvad promotes a holistic view of human beings — encompassing body, mind, intellect, and soul — and advocates for a society based on harmony, prioritising the upliftment of the poorest, and integrating the four human aspirations: Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha. Thus, Integral Humanism can be a guiding force for peace,” Pradhan said.</p>.Mysuru: Three-day Ekatma Manava Darshan starts at KSOU; Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to deliver special lecture.<p><strong>Creative, critical thinking</strong></p><p>He said, transformation is possible only through education and the focus now is to inculcate creative and critical thinking among the students and to make them competent. “We do not want to make Bharat into another USA. But, the next 10 years is crucial to free ourselves from the Macaulay mindset. Out of our total 140 crore population, 30 crore are in schools and colleges. Thus, our responsibility is more than any other nation. We have to effectively use technology to bring Indianness in education,” Pradhan said.</p><p>He said, application is important in philosophy, policy and education. “They should be expressed in simple language, for common people to practice. A classic example is Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas - Valmiki Ramayan in people’s common language. Indian thoughts have been flowing continuously since ages. They can be classified into before invasions, after invasions, and pre-Independence and post-Independence eras,” Pradhan said.</p>.AI will power India's journey to developed nation by 2047: Dharmendra Pradhan.<p><strong>Mysuru example</strong></p><p>He said, the best example of Indianness in policy was conceived and implemented in this very <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> by the Wadiyar kings, especially Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. “Wadiyar’s administration was a combination of people’s welfare, urban development, sanitation, irrigation, agriculture, industries and research,” Pradhan said.</p><p>He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Vikasit (developed) Bharat by 2047 is significant. “Modi’s policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas’ is all inclusive. Sometimes, it crossed even the borders. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we democratised medicine, vaccines and materials for the affected,” Pradhan said.</p><p>Indian Knowledge Systems and Heritage Association (IKSHA) director M S Chaitra, trustee of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation M Madan Gopal, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halase, and Prajna Pravah member Raghunandana were present.</p>