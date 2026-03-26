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Indian philosophy, principles significant, ever-relevant: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

He said, transformation is possible only through education and the focus now is to inculcate creative and critical thinking among the students and to make them competent.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:07 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:07 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruDharmendra Pradhan

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