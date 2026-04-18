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Inside a prison, a reform check

DH journalist Shilpa P visits the model correctional facility in Mysuru and discovers a complex ecosystem where there is the promise of rehabilitation alongside the despair of confinement
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 01:45 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 01:45 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruSpecialsPrison

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