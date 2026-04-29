<p>Mysuru: Former minister and MLA Tanveer Sait said, the internal issues, such as action initiated against a few Muslim leaders of the Congress, after the bypoll to Davangere South Assembly constituency, should not be discussed in the public.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Wednesday, Sait said, all should abide by the decision of the party high command. “If one feels that the action taken against him/her is not justified, he/she can give an explanation on a party platform and convince the high command, but not publicly,” he said.</p>.MLA Tanveer Sait seeks posts sanction for bifurcated police station in Mysuru.<p>It can be noted that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has taken disciplinary action against several Muslim leaders, including KPCC minority cell chief and MLC Abdul Jabbar and MLC and political secretary to Chief Minister Naseer Ahmed causing a controversy within the party, resulting in a backlash from the Muslim community groups.</p><p>There is also suspicion that action would be initiated against Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. The internal politics is that Sait is denied a berth in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet as the latter favours Khan over Sait. He is a six-term MLA from Siddaramaiah’s own Mysuru district.</p>.MLA Tanveer Sait seeks posts sanction for bifurcated police station in Mysuru.<p>Sait said, nobody is targeted by anybody in the Congress. “Congress did not invite me to join the party. I joined it by accepting its ideologies and principles. When I am here, it is my responsibility to follow the rules of the party. We do not know what exactly happened in Davangere. It is not right for the community to claim that the action against its leaders is unjustified. It is between the high command and the leaders concerned,” he said.</p><p>However, Sait added that everybody is important for the party and their strengths are required for the party organisation.</p>