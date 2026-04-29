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'Internal issues should not be discussed publicly': MLA Tanveer Sait on action against Muslim leaders

Sait added that everybody is important for the party and their strengths are required for the party organisation.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 17:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsMysuruTanveer Sait

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