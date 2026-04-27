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Issues affecting Hindus: VHP organises huge protest on April 28 in Mysuru

According to a press note from the VHP, the protest will be held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, on Bannur Road, in Siddartha Nagar, in Mysuru city, from 11 am.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsprotestKarnatakaVHPMysuru

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