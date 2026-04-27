'Issues affecting Hindus': VHP organises protest in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The Mysuru district (city) unit of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vishva-hindu-parishad">Vishva Hindu Parishad</a> (VHP) has organised a huge protest demonstration in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on April 28, Tuesday, at 11 am, to register its condemnation to the recent issues that have affected the Hindus badly.</p><p>According to a press note from the VHP, the protest will be held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, on Bannur Road, in Siddartha Nagar, in Mysuru city, from 11 am.</p>.Silent protest in Mysuru on March 25 to 'protect dignity' of Hindu seers.<p>The press note states that the protest is against the issues affecting the Hindus across the nation, mainly three current issues. </p><p>They are: Lenskart’s anti-Hindu policy, to ban Hindu religious symbols, rituals and attire - like bindis, tilaks, religious threads and puja to images of Hindu deities; corporate jihad modules in companies like TCS, Wipro, L&T, Tech Mahindra and others; and the removal of ‘janivara’ worn by students, by authorities of colleges, during the CET exams, the press note states.</p>