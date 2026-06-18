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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

It's finally that time to own a Mysore Silk for KSIC T Narsipur employees

Even as Bhagya heads to retire in three months, the 59-year-old finally had the privilege to own a Mysore Silk saree on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:50 IST
KarnatakaMysurut narsipurKSIC

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