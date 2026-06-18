It's finally that time to own a Mysore Silk for KSIC T Narsipur employees

<p>Mysuru: 59 year old Bhagya, strived in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=KSIC">KSIC filature at T Narsipur</a> from 30 years to produce the famed luxury product - the Mysore Silk, but she did not have luxury to own one like several other employees. Even as she heads to retire in three months, she finally had the privilege to own a Mysore Silk saree on Tuesday. </p><p>As many as 202 employees of KSIC raw silk reeling mother unit at T Narsipur fought to retain their 5 acre land for the proposed stadium to save their unit and brand. 187 of them lost pay for 12 days of protest period. </p><p>After succeeding their mission in saving the brand and their livelihood, now KSIC officials decided to give Mysore silk sarees on discount to their employees at the Unit on Tuesday for the first time so that they could own at least one saree for which they work every day.</p><p>There are as many as 202 employees including 15 permanent employees in T Narsipur unit. Among them 105 are women including four permanent employees. Among them, none of the outsourced employees had Mysore Silk and only three permanent employees had Mysore Silk, according to KSIC officials. </p><p>The staff explored 200 Mysore Silk sarees which were offered on discount and brought the saree with colour and design of their choice and rejoiced. While they got sarees worth upto Rs 50,000 for a discount of 20 per cent; they got sarees worth Rs 50,000 and above for a discount of 15 per cent. </p><p>KSIC unit at T Narsipur processes about 2,300 cocoons per day and produces 300 kg raw silk yarn. The silk weaving units with a total of 319 looms in Channapatna (with 50 looms) and Mysuru (with 229 looms) produce 400 Mysore Silk sarees per day. They sell them at 13 KSIC showrooms of Karnataka. Despite an increase in production from 280 sarees to 400 sarees per day in the past five years, the KSIC has a demand for at least 600 more sarees per day.</p>.KSIC employees continue stir: Mysore silk saree lovers greeted with empty racks at showrooms.<p>KSIC MD Zehra Naseem said "about 2 per cent sarees produced will be mildly damaged. Those sarees are sold with discounts. This time, we thought that we will provide them to our own employees of T Narsipur as most do not possess one, even after working here for years. We are delighted that they are happy," she said. </p><p>KSIC T Narsipur unit General Manager S K Manjula said, "it was for the first time, they provided sarees with discounts to employees here. They were very happy to purchase them," she said. </p><p>"My husband worked here for 15 years, even then I could not have one Mysore silk. I joined here after my husband passed away, but could not own one with the responsibility of raising two sons. I am happy to purchase a purple colour saree today. We are Thankful to the noble gesture by KSIC officials," Bhagya smiled amid the grief of losing a son recently.</p><p>After the protest by employees, environmentalists, technical report and several collective efforts, the State Government passed the Government Order (GO) to drop the 5 acre land of T Narsipur KSIC raw silk reeling unit for the proposed stadium on April 21. So, the GM of the unit approached the officials of the revenue department on April 28 to transfer the land back to the KSIC. T Narsipur Tahsildar has written to AC and the land is expected to be transferred back to KSIC soon.</p>