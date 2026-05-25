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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Jail guard arrested for smuggling tobacco products into Mysuru prison

H R Ramesh of Mysuru Central Prisons is the arrested guard. Ramesh was deployed for the security of the inmates at the jail hospital.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMysuru

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