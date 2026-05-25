<p>Mysuru: A prison guard, who is responsible for ensuring that prohibited items do not enter the prison, was caught by the police while allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the prison here.</p><p>H R Ramesh of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> Central Prisons is the arrested guard. Ramesh was deployed for the security of the inmates at the jail hospital.</p>.Ganja, mobile phone supplied into Mandya jail.<p>The jail authorities, monitoring the CCTV camera, saw him entering the jail and going to the kitchen. He was also seen speaking to an undertrial. Suspicious of his movements, he was kept under surveillance.</p><p>On May 22, he tried to enter the jail premises at 5.45 pm. Assistant Jailer N Shivakumar checked him and found a pack of chopped tobacco leaves, two packets of tobacco powder and four packets of beedis concealed in Ramesh's undergarments and socks.</p><p>The products were seized. The jail officers have reported it to the higher authorities. A case has been registered against Ramesh at the Mandi Police Station.</p><p>He was arrested and sent to Nanjangud jail, sources said.</p>