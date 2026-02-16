<p>Mysuru: JD(S) leader and former minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/sa-ra-mahesh-calls-karnataka-govt-most-corrupt-3527799">Sa Ra Mahesh</a> said, party youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy will start his Janarondige (with people) Janatadala (party) membership enrollment campaign in Mysuru on February 18, Wednesday.</p><p>Addressing a media conference, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on Monday, Mahesh said, Nikhil will hold his first Janarondige Janatadala event in Mysuru district at Periyapatna, on February 18, along with former MLA K Mahadevu and taluk-level leaders.</p><p>“Nikhil will take part in the event at KR Nagar on February 22, while myself (Mahesh) and taluk-level leaders will be present; at Bannur town on February 24, along with former MLA K Ashvin Kumar and T Narsipur taluk-level leaders; and at Hunsur on February 25, along with MLA G D Harish Gowda and taluk-level leaders,” he said.</p>.Proposed Mysuru's T Narsipur stadium likely to be death blow to KSIC mother unit.<p>Mahesh said, the events in Varuna, Chamundeshwari, HD Kote Assembly segments and in Mysuru city segments are yet to be planned. “The party will be strengthened under the directions of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and guidance of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the taluk unit presidents of the party will be changed wherever necessary. The Mysuru district unit has got new presidents in SBM Manju (district-city) and Ashvin Kumar (district-rural) and the organisation work has started,” he said.</p><p>He said, Nikhil has already completed the Janarondige Janatadala event in 52 segments and will tour across Karnataka state, to instil confidence among the party workers and supporters.</p><p>MLA G D Harish Gowda, MLC C N Manjegowda, ex-MLAs K Mahadevu and K Ashvin Kumar, ex-mayors R Lingappa and M G Ravi Kumar (Chinni), Bhagyavathi, former Zilla Panchayat member C J Dwarakesh, Ravi (Chamaraja) and Abhishek (Varuna) were present.</p>