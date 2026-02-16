Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Janarondige Janatadala in Mysuru from February 18: Ex-minister Sa Ra Mahesh

Mahesh said, the events in Varuna, Chamundeshwari, HD Kote Assembly segments and in Mysuru city segments are yet to be planned.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysurusara mahesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us