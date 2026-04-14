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Just 35.56% of budget projection is actual revenue of Mysuru City Corporation

Officials neglect, irresponsibility resulting in dependence on government grants: Alleges ex-Mayor Shivakumar
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:05 IST
Karnataka NewsbudgetMysuruRevenueMysuru City Corporation

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