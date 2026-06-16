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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

'K2 challan refund delays cause hardships to property buyers, developers': Mysuru CREDAI president M S Harish Shenoy

Shenoy said, 'Karnataka's digital registration ecosystem, through Kaveri and Khajane-II (K2), was intended to simplify property transactions.'
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:28 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 19:28 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruCredai

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