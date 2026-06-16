'K2 challan refund delays cause hardships to property buyers, developers': Mysuru CREDAI president M S Harish Shenoy

<p>Mysuru: The delay in refunding of unused K2 (Khajane-II) challans is causing hardships to property buyers and developers, said Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, president M S Harish Shenoy.</p><p>In a press note, issued in Mysuru, on Monday, Shenoy said, “Karnataka's digital registration ecosystem, through Kaveri and Khajane-II (K2), was intended to simplify property transactions, to improve transparency, and to promote ease of doing business. However, the prolonged delay in refunding unused K2 challans cause significant hardship to citizens, property buyers, developers, and registration practitioners”.</p>.'Will police now issue challan to CM': Oppn slams Fadnavis for riding bike with expired PUC to Vidhan Bhavan.<p><strong>Proof of payment</strong></p><p>He said, “A K2 Challan is a treasury payment receipt, generated through the K2 system for payment of stamp duty, registration fees, and other government charges before a property registration. It serves as a proof of payment before documents are presented for registration before the Sub-Registrar”.</p><p>Shenoy said, “Earlier, payments were generally made through Demand Drafts (DDs). If a registration was postponed or cancelled for any reason, the buyer retained the DD and could later encash or reuse it. Under the present system, stamp duty and registration fees must be paid upfront and deposited into the Government Treasury before the registration process begins. If the transaction fails to materialise, the money remains with the government until a formal refund process is completed”.</p><p><strong>Long process</strong></p><p>“Obtaining a refund often takes several months, in some cases, even years. Applicants have to undergo a lengthy process, involving verification by the Sub-Registrar Office, approval by the District Registrar, scrutiny by the Stamps and Registration Department, processing through the Treasury, and finally bank credit to the applicant. The issue appears to be less about technology and more about administrative procedures,” Shenoy said.</p>.Mysuru: Commuters struggle due to short-sighted planning, less frequency of KSRTC buses.<p>“The concern has been repeatedly raised by property purchasers, developers, registration practitioners, and industry bodies such as CREDAI. Delayed refunds not only block substantial sums of money but also create unnecessary financial stress and reduce confidence in the registration process,” he points out.</p><p><strong>Practical solution</strong></p><p>“A practical and citizen-friendly reform could include an automatic identification and flagging of unused challans after a specified period; an online refund application facility integrated with the Kaveri portal; mandatory disposal of refund claims within a fixed timeframe, such as 30 days; and automatic payment of interest where the department exceeds the prescribed timeline,” Shenoy explained.</p><p>“The purpose of digitisation is not merely to collect revenue faster, but to provide efficient and responsive public services. As Karnataka continues to position itself as a leader in digital governance and ease of doing business, addressing the issue of delayed K2 challan refunds would be a meaningful step towards improving public trust and administrative efficiency,” he added.</p>