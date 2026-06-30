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Kambala at Mysuru Dasara 2026: Rs 8 crore budget proposed, buffalo race draws mixed reactions

The proposed Kambala is expected to cost between Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:49 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:49 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruKambala

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