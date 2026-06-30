Kambala at Mysuru Dasara 2026: Rs 8 crore budget proposed, buffalo race draws mixed reactions

<p>Mysuru: As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> prepares to host its first-ever <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kambala">Kambala</a> race during this year’s Dasara celebrations, the proposed event has drawn mixed reactions from the public.</p><p>It may be mentioned that last year, when Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> was the Deputy CM, he had said that Kambala would be a part of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-dasara">Mysuru Dasara</a>. </p><p>There was a proposal to hold Kambala during Dasara 2025, but it did not take off due to lack of a suitable venue. </p><p>While environmentalists question the need for holding the event in Mysuru, a section of the people, especially youths, are excited about the event that would be one more attraction at the heritage city. </p><p>The two-day Kambala, a traditional slush-track buffalo race of coastal Karnataka, is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 18 and 19, as a special attraction of Dasara 2026.</p><p>The proposed Kambala is expected to cost between Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore. Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, who has been entrusted by the state government for organising the event, inspected two venues in Mysuru last Friday. </p><p>Rai told the media that the land near Visvesvaraya Technical University (VTU) in Sathagalli Layout, is suitable. After cleaning the area, a team of experts will lay the track. </p>.'Why restrict it to one area only': SC dismisses PETA's plea against 'Kambala' at Bangalore Palace Grounds.<p>Around 200 buffaloes will participate in the day and night event, he said.</p><p><strong>‘Event might congest city’</strong></p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, activist Banu Mohan said, “There was a lake in the place identified for the Kambala. The government had planned a stadium at the same place three years ago. But, we stopped it. Now, they have identified it for Kambala. They were cleaning the place and felling the trees, using excavators, when we visited the spot. We stopped the process, with the help of the Forest Department, on Friday.”</p><p>“The environmentalists plan to file an objection against the Kambala event. What is the need to host Kambala here, as it might congest Mysuru city, as thousands of spectators might visit. It will surely affect the environment,” she said.</p><p>Raghava, a resident of the city, said that there is a need for 20 acres of land for the purpose and 10 acres for parking arrangements. "Why hold such events during Mysuru Dasara? It is a waste of money. It is also cruel to the animals, besides damaging the environment. If the people want to watch Kambala, they can go to Coastal Karnataka," he said. </p><p>However, Nayankumar, a young IT professional working in Bengaluru, and a native of Mysuru, expressed his excitement to watch Kambala in Mysuru.</p><p>“New elements should be introduced in Dasara. Kambala will attract more tourists. A few are opposing. But, the Apex court has dismissed a petition that sought to restrict Kambala to the coastal region,” he said.</p>