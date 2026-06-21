Kambala to be part of Mysuru Dasara this year

<p>Mysuru: The world famous Mysuru Dasara will have ‘Kambala’ for the first time as a special attraction this year.</p>.<p>It will be held as a prelude to Dasara, three months in advance. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy held a meeting in this regard and directed the officials to identify minimum seven acres of land at Vijaynagar First Stage, Fourth Stage or near Sathagalli on Mysuru Ring Road. There should be adequate space to make provisions to accommodate the buffaloes, for vehicle parking and for the visitors’ gallery, he said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Mysuru ZP CEO Yukesh Kumar will be the nodal officer for this programme. </p>.<p class="bodytext">ZP CEO Yukush, SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Karnataka State Kambala Association General Secretary Vijay Kumar, Bengaluru Kambala working president Muralidhar Rai and Jayasurya Rai were present.</p>