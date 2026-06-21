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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Kambala to be part of Mysuru Dasara this year

It will be held as a prelude to Dasara, three months in advance.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:59 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 23:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruDasara

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