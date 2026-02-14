<p>Mysuru: The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman has directed the Director of Mysuru-based Administrative Training Institute (ATI) to inquire on a complaint against staffers who neither have expertise nor knowledge about the rich heritage of Kannada.</p><p>KDA Chairman Purushotham Bilimale has issued the direction, in a letter dated February 9, following a complaint from J P Yativandith, a resident of CFTRI Layout, Bogadi II Stage, in Mysuru. Yativandith had written a complaint to the KDA on January 27 about non-Kannadiga staffers of the ATI.</p>.Protestors show black clothes at Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar at Sant Sevalal Jayanti.<p>Yativandith has mentioned that he has not received information on Kannadiga and non-Kannadiga staffers in the Disaster Management Centre functioning under the ATI with either the ATI or the Disaster Management wing of the Revenue department. He had sought the information from the ATI and Revenue department earlier. Yativandith has asked the KDA, why as the ATI has not maintained data on non-Kannadiga staffers and has urged to probe the issue for Kannada compliance.</p>