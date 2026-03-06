<p>Mysuru: Mysureans and stakeholders have welcomed several projects allotted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to his home district Mysuru in the state budget presented on Friday.</p><p>CM Siddaramaiah has announced plans to develop an aerospace park adjacent to the Mysuru airport by KIADB, to promote the growth of aerospace industries. He has even mentioned plans to develop Mysuru city as the second IT city of the State; and plans to establish ‘Silk Park’at Tandavapura. </p><p>He has allotted Rs 180 Crore to upgrade 400-bed Jayadeva Cardiovascular Hospital to a 600-bed hospital. They have even planned to establish E-Court on a pilot basis in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalburagi and Mysuru at a cost of Rs 10 crore to implement a paperless, efficient and citizen-centric judicial system. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Mysuru to be developed as state's second IT city after Bengaluru: Siddaramaiah.<p>They have even planned to establish, schneider electric youth impact center in Mysuru and Kalaburagi at a cost of Rs 16 crore each, to enable training and employment of 2,000 students every year. They have planned to establish a Government first grade college in Narasimharaja constituency; start a paramedical course; start working women’s hostels for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes employed women with a capacity of 50 each; start post-matric hostels of 150 strength for educational benefit of Backward Classes students to meet high demand in Mysuru. </p><p>CM has announced to provide Rs 10 crore for the remaining infrastructure development of Karnataka Exhibition Authority. He has allotted Rs 2 Crore to create infrastructure facilities like a well equipped art gallery, auditorium, landscaping, construction of pedestals for sculptures in the premises of Chamarajendra College of Visual Arts (CAVA). They have planned to construct commercial complexes in Mysuru (Bamboo Bazaar) under Public Private Partnership.</p><p>They have planned to comprehensively develop Lingambudi park in Mysuru to attract more tourists and nature-lovers; establish a nature interpretation centre at Mysuru under the PPP model, with an objective to attract tourists and for the convenience of visitors. They have planned to construct a modern cycling velodrome in the land identified in Dattagalli of Mysuru, in order to promote cycling. </p><p>He has announced establishment of Boer Goat breeding center to improve local goat breeds and take up comprehensive development of Banduru Sheep Breeding centre at Kampalapur village of Piriyapattana taluk.</p><p>CM has announced plans to establish modern laundries with washing machines, dryers, ironing machines and other equipment at Dhobi Ghats at a unit cost of Rs 75 lakh each besides plans to provide loan facility up to Rs 5 lakh at 4 percent interest to establish modern laundries for self-employment of unemployed.</p>