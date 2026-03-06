<p>Bengaluru: In an aim to transform Karnataka into a global filming hub, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a series of digital and infrastructural reforms for the Kannada film industry. </p><p>The budget saw the launch of ‘Cine Mitra’, a single-window online platform designed to slash delays for filmmakers.</p>.Karnataka budget 2026 | Govt to boost health infrastructure; free insulin to children .<p>The platform aims to integrate permissions from various government departments ranging from police and civic bodies to forest authorities under a unified digital umbrella.</p><p><strong>Digital maps and heritage museums</strong></p><p>To simplify logistics, the government will develop a ‘Karnataka Film Location Digital Map’ at a cost of Rs 1 crore. This map will serve as a directory for production houses, highlighting tourist destinations, historical monuments, and lesser known scenic spots across the state.</p><p>In a move to preserve the state's cinematic legacy, the Chief Minister announced that the residence of the legendary filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal will be developed into a museum. </p><p>The ambitious Mysuru Film City project, initially pegged at Rs 500 crore, has received a revised administrative approval. The updated blueprint now to include a dedicated theme park to attract tourists, as well as star hotels and restaurants.</p><p>Addressing the financial concerns of producers, the Chief Minister noted that while the subsidy for quality Kannada movies was previously discontinued, the government has moved to clear pending dues. Following the selection of movies for three years in 2025-26, an additional Rs 20 crore has been allocated to distribute subsidies for the remaining years.</p><p>For the preservation of state history, a Rs 5 crore project titled "Digital Drishya Karnataka" will be launched. This platform will digitise the repository of photographs and video documentaries currently held by the Information Department, making them accessible for research and public viewing.</p>