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Karnataka can be future anchor of tourism in India, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat

Minister Gajendra Singh pointed to the importance of tourism policies in developing hospitality infrastructure and promoting tourism in the state,
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 15:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTourismMysuruGajendra Singh Shekhawat

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