Karnataka can be future anchor of tourism in India, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat

<p>Mysuru: Union Tourism Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gajendra-singh-shekhawat">Gajendra Singh Shekawat</a> urged the State Government to consider the Centre's draft tourism policy meant to ease business in the hospitality sector. "With this Karnataka can become the future anchor of tourism in peninsular India," he said. </p><p>He was speaking after inaugurating the fifth edition of Mysuru Travel Mart (MTM) 2026, organised by the Mysuru Travels Association in association with the Central and State tourism departments to further promote Karnataka tourism, particularly Mysuru, on the national and global stage. The three-day event, which began on Friday, is being held at the Jagannath Centre for Arts and Culture (JCAC) in Vijayanagar, Mysuru.</p><p>Minister Gajendra Singh pointed to the importance of tourism policies in developing hospitality infrastructure and promoting tourism in the state, and urged Karnataka to consider the Centre's draft policy formulated after studying the tourism policies of all state governments.</p>.Mysuru Travels Association to promote state tourism from June 5 to 7.<p>"We have all the potential to become bigger tourism destinations; we just have to curate it. All tourism projects have to be conceived, conceptualised and implemented by the state government. As India's economy continues to grow, domestic tourism is witnessing a surge. The government can support and attract investors through good policies, such as a single-window clearance system, incentives for investment in the hospitality sector, proper infrastructure, GST relaxations, and subsidies on capital investment," he said.</p><p><br>Minister Gajendra Singh pointed out that, in line with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi's </a>vision, the number of inbound foreign tourists to India should increase fivefold by 2047. Currently, India receives around 2 crore inbound foreign tourists annually, a figure that drops to about 1 crore when NRIs are excluded.</p><p><br>Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar highlighted the need to protect GI-tagged products, as well as Mysuru's tangible and intangible heritage, including temples in Melkote and other places around Mysuru.</p><p><br>He also said, "Though Mysuru, including Mysuru Palace, enjoys good footfall, we have not been able to convert it into a driving force for the local economy," and sought support from the Union government in this regard.</p><p><br>Stakeholders urged the minister to support the establishment of a world-class theme park, introduce a single-window tourism pass, promote Mysuru Dasara internationally, and expedite the expansion of Mysuru Airport to enhance domestic and international tourist arrivals, generate direct and indirect employment, boost local businesses, and increase government revenue.</p><p><br>President of MTA and FOAM B S Prashanth, SKAL International-Mysuru President and MTM-2026 Chairman C A Jayakumar, and Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association President and MTM-2026 Vice-Chairman C Narayana Gowda were present.</p><p><br>Tourism stakeholders from across the country have gathered at MTM 2026. The event features around 100 stalls by tourism exhibitors, including about 60 from Karnataka.</p>.Three-day Mysuru Travel Mart from June 5.<p>Popular resorts and travel agencies from Mysuru, Kodagu and other parts of the state are participating. Exhibitors from Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and several other states are also part of the event. Around 250 hosted buyers, including participants from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country, are attending the mart.</p><p><br>With Dasara approaching, the Tourism Department, along with tourism stakeholder B S Prashanth, has come up with Spectacular Mysuru Dasara, a five-minute documentary aimed at promoting the festival on a global scale.</p><p><br>Ali Ellil, who had produced Visit Mysuru, a destination documentary, a decade ago, has directed the new film. Ali, who has shot around 800 ad films and 10 documentaries, completed the project using seven cameras over 14 days.</p><p><br>The documentary has a script by Siri and Kris Venugopal and music by Aloshi Peter.</p><p><br>On the occasion, Karnataka Tourism Society founder member and Arjun Tours Managing Director M Ravi donated an eco-friendly water bottle disposal unit. The units will be installed at around 100 locations across Mysuru to help maintain the city's cleanliness and image as a clean destination.</p>