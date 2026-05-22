<p>Mysuru: A team of Center of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>has discovered a 12th-century east facing-Turugolu (battle for cattle) hero stone (Viragallu) carved in soapstone from the period of Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana. </p><p>They have discovered it in the farm belonging to one Ramakrishnegowda of Maniyur village, located about 10 km northwest of the Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district.</p><p>C A Shashidhara archaeologist and researcher at CESCK, informed that this unpublished inscription is in Kannada script, Kannada language and spread across 7 Lines. It is a memorial stone sculpted to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of a hero who died while fighting to protect cattle in the 12th century. </p>.A village of forgotten warriors in Tumakuru .<p>Describing the text on the sculptural inscription, Shashidhara said that the inscription in the first panel had damaged, unclear letters-"Siva(naya)ma(chacha)". </p><p>Second panel had: "Svasti samadhigata panca mahasabda(ma)ṇḍaḷesvara tribhuvanamalla taḷaka(ḍu)goṇḍa viraganga poysaḷadevaru"- depicting royal epithets of King Vishnuvardhana describing him as 'possessor of the five great sounds' (referring to the ceremonial sounds of instruments such as the drum, conch, kettle drum, trumpet, and veena); 'Mandaleśvara', 'Tribhuvanamalla', 'Talakaḍugonda', and 'Viraganga Poysaladevaru'- which means 'who was forever worth these Epithets'. </p><p>Third panel had "Sadharaṇa saṃvatsaradandu attiseṭṭiya maga maviga maṇimāra tuṟuhariya satta" which means in the the cyclic year, son of Attisetti, died fighting in a cattle raid battle.</p><p>Shashidhara added that this hero stone also contains bas-relief sculptures in all three panels. In the lowest panel, the hero is depicted stabbing an opponent in the chest with a dagger while the opponent holds a bow. Behind the hero, four cows are sculpted to indicate that the battle was fought for cattle. In the middle panel, the celestial maidens are depicted taking the fallen hero to Kailasa. In the uppermost panel, the dead hero is depicted seated before a Shiva linga with folded hands in reverence after attaining Moksha. Above the Shiva linga, relief sculptures of the Sun and Moon are carved to symbolise that the hero’s bravery and sacrifice will endure as long as the Sun and Moon exist.</p><p>Based on information provided by local resident H L Umesh, Shashidhara had visited the site and undertook field exploration, which led to the discovery of this hero stone. Subsequently, after obtaining permission from the director of the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Basavaraja Kodagunti a team led by Prof N M Talawar, Project director of the CESCK comprising Shashidhara, dance researcher Dr Santoshi Subrahmanya, library assistant V Nagendra and videographer Ramesh Patel, digged out the hero stone with the cooperation of local residents. Later when the sculpture became fully visible, they took estampage of the inscription.</p><p>Project director of CESC, N M Talawar said, "In ancient times, many heroes sacrificed their lives while fighting to protect cattle, defend villages, safeguard women’s honour, serve their kings, and protect their kingdoms. Hero stones were installed in memory of such warriors. These memorials were meant to proclaim the hero’s bravery and loyalty to the world, inspire others, and elevate the hero to divine status worthy of worship. In some places, shrines were even built around hero stones for worship. Similarly, it has been found at Maniyur that about 900 years ago, during the Hoysala period, a shrine was constructed and this inscribed hero stone was installed and worshipped in memory of Maviga Manimāra, who died protecting cattle."</p><p>Senior archeologist and heritage expert, retired Prof N S Rangaraju, said, "One remarkable aspect of this Turugol Veeragallu inscription is the presence of several titles (birudus) of the Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana, making it an important subject of research. Based on the Kannada language and script used in the inscription, as well as the style of the bas-relief sculpture carving, it is evident that the inscription belongs to the first half of the 12th century." </p><p>Assistant Superintendent Epigraphist, Archaeological Survey of India, Mysuru, R V Anilkumar, said, "Based on the development of Hoysala-period script forms, the script of this inscription can be assigned to the first half of the 12th century CE. Furthermore, the inscription contains the royal epithets 'Mandalesvara,' 'Tribhuvanamalla,' 'Talakaḍugonda,' and 'Vīraganga Poysala Devaru,' which are associated with Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana. Therefore, the inscription can confidently be dated to his reign. Additionally, since the inscription mentions the cyclic year 'Sadharaṇa,' and correlating it with the beginning of Vishnuvardhana’s reign in 1108 CE, the Sadharaṇa year falls in the 22nd ruling year of the king. Accordingly, the inscription may be dated to 1130 CE."</p><p>Shashidhara explained, "In earlier times, our ancestors considered cattle not merely as wealth but as 'living treasure.' Therefore, cattle were often raided for political reasons or personal gain. A similar incident appears to have occurred in the first half of the 12th century in Maniyur village of present-day Nagamangala taluk. In memory of Maviga Manimara, son of Attisetti, who died fighting to protect cattle, this hero stone was erected. It may also be conjectured that the village itself derived its name 'Maniyur' from the hero Maviga Manimāra, perhaps as a mark of respect for his sacrifice and valour."</p>