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Karnataka: CESCK team discovers 12th-century Turugolu hero stone of Hoysala period

The team has discovered it in the farm belonging to one Ramakrishnegowda of Maniyur village, located about 10 km northwest of the Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 11:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruCESCK

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