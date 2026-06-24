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Karnataka CM okays funds; hopes rise for 'Pustaka Mane' as a learning sanctuary

Ankegowda had requested for land and funds for reading rooms, librarians and support staff, computers and setting up of a digital library.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 12:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarMysurulibrary

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