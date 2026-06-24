Karnataka CM okays funds; hopes rise for 'Pustaka Mane' as a learning sanctuary

<p>Mysuru: Padma Shri awardee ‘Pustaka Mane’ Ankegowda of Pandavapura taluk is happy after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured two acres of land and Rs 5 crore for developing his personal library, which is suffering due to lack of space and facilities. His library at Haralahalli is claimed to be one of India’s free access libraries. </p><p>Ankegowda had requested for land and funds for reading rooms, toilets, librarians and support staff, computers and setting up of a digital library.</p>.Writer Krishnaprasad to speak in Mysuru on 'Emergency @51' on June 26.<p>Ankegowda, (76) is the second son of Marigowda and Ningamma couple. He has spent over five decades building a private library that has over 20 lakh books, housed in a large building in his village. He maintains it under the Ankegowda Foundation. </p><p><strong>Padma Shri award</strong></p><p>Recognising his service, the Union government presented him the Padma Shri award - one of India’s highest civilian honours in January 2026, in the Unsung Heroes category. </p><p>It may be mentioned that <em>Deccan Herald</em> had highlighted the shortage of space, racks, and cupboards at his library and textbooks, manuals and dictionaries worth crores of rupees were kept on the floor of the library ‘Ankegowda Jnana Pratishtana’, at Haralahalli.</p><p>The library has around 200 almirahs, donated by many book lovers, stacked with books. Thousands of books are lying on the ground in the verandah, covered with sacks and tarpaulin. With no proper maintenance, due to lack of space, the books are infected by termites and become wet during the rainy season.</p><p>Book lovers too complained that it was difficult to search for a particular book amidst lakhs of books lying on the premises. The books should be classified and stacked for the benefit of the readers, they had suggested.</p><p>MLC Dinesh Gooligowda brought this to the notice of the then Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who was the DCM then.</p><p>Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Ankegowda and announced Rs 5 crore and two acres of land for the library. He has directed Mandya DC to allocate the funds and find suitable land.</p><p><strong>‘Free library’</strong></p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Ankegowda said, “I met the chief minister on Monday (June 22) and explained to him about the uniqueness of the library, with more than 20 lakh books. I also told him that it is one of the largest free access libraries in the country, but is facing problems due to lack of space and facilities. He listened patiently and announced two acres of land and Rs 5 crore. I am happy for his immediate response.” </p><p>“I had sought five acres of land for expanding the library. However, the assurance should be materialised. I spoke to the Deputy Commissioner, who informed me that he will visit the spot and inform the officials to find suitable land. Hope the process will be initiated soon,” he said.</p><p>For Ankegowda, collecting books is not the ultimate goal, he wants to turn ‘Pustaka Mane’ into a centre of learning, where everyone can explore ideas freely, without barriers or any commercial aspects.</p>