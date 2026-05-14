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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures of vision group for sustainable development of Mysuru

A vision group is required for a sustainable development of Mysuru to retain its beauty, green cover and heritage value, with a systematic plan with inputs from citizens and environmentalists.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:41 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahMysuru

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