Karnataka govt receives proposal for 'Tree Authority' to protect Mysuru's green cover

<p>Mysuru: At a time when the area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>is set to expand nearly fourfold with Greater Mysuru, amid increasing appeals for clearing trees for developmental projects, Forest Department officials have sent a proposal to the State Government to establish much-awaited Tree authority for Mysuru.</p><p>This proposal has been vital for protecting Mysuru's existing trees, its green cover, retaining its fame as a green city and preserving the charm of the heritage city; and to plan for its sustainable growth. There are applications by NHAI and PWD Mysuru division pending before the Forest Department to clear at least 643 trees for seven different projects within Mysuru city at present.</p><p>DCF Mysuru territorial division K Paramesha has formed the list of nominations for authorities for both urban and rural areas of Mysuru district as per the mandate of Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act 1976. He has submitted the proposal to Conservator of Forest Mysuru circle S S Ravi Shankar. CF Ravi Shankar has sent it to the higher officials of the Forest Department. Both officials confirmed that they are awaiting the approval of these authorities/committees. </p><p>DCF K Paramesha informed, "A Tree officer is already there for Mysuru. Yet it has been challenging to give permissions to clear a large number of trees for various developmental projects amid opposition by environmentalists and Mysureans. So an authority with Government stakeholders, experts and representatives from environmental organisations will be helpful to consult, assess and evaluate the importance of projects and explore how many trees can be saved or transplanted. Based on that we can permit clearing trees. So this will avoid forest department officials being accused of taking unilateral decisions in permitting to clear trees."</p><p>For the Authority of Mysuru urban area, DCF Paramesha has proposed the names of joint director of horticulture department; Assistant Executive Engineer (Horticulture) Mysore City Corporation, P K Mohan Kumar; Executive Engineer, MUDA, Sridevi; Professor and head, department of forestry and environmental science, GKVK, UAS, Bengaluru, M Mahadevamurthy; President of Parisara Samkrakshana Samithi, Banu Mohan. For the Authority for rural area, he has proposed the names of Executive Engineer, PWD, Mysuru division, H R Padmanabha; Member of Mysore Grahakara Parishat, Sanjay Dattatri; Retired principal of Maharaja's college K Kalachannegowda. </p><p>As per the Act, the authority will carry out a census of the existing trees; specify the standards, regarding the number and right kind of species trees which each locality shall have; support planting, maintaining and preserving trees; take scientific measures for transplanting of trees or replacement of trees which are cleared to facilitate construction of new roads or widening of existing roads or for safeguarding danger to life and property and so on.</p>.Vision group with experts needed for sustainable growth of city: Mysureans.<p>Founding working President of MGP, Bhamy V Shenoy said, "MGP had drawn the attention of officials of forest department for formulation of this tree authority during our meeting recently. If this authority is implemented, Mysuru will have a much better chance to be even greener. Today, the time of activists who are often professionals with rich experience ends up participating in never ending protests. They are often looked down as being against development. If the Authority starts functioning, the problems can get resolved tactically and there will be no reason for protest. The resources and time of those experts can be devoted to more productive work, to contribute to society." </p><p>Retired Major General Sudhir G Vombatkere, said, "formation of a Tree Committee is a starting point for protecting, preserving and conserving Mysuru's green cover. People have understood the cooling effect of green cover, especially today, when extreme heat is affecting people across all sectors of society. So local residents should be associated with the authority and they should participate and work with the authority to conserve the green tag of Mysuru." </p><p>Parashuramegowda, State General Secretary, Parisarakkaagi Naavu said, "Our NGO had also appealed for this authority. It should be transparent and strive to conserve the natural beauty of Mysuru."</p><p>Environmentalist Ravi Bale said, "The authority should conserve the existing green cover and plan for systematic and sustainable growth of Mysuru. Besides creating environment consciousness among citizens, they should adopt tougher rules while permitting to clear trees; guide on scientific trimming; interfere and ensure our trees are not affected due to any developmental works on footpaths like Underground services like cabling. They should ensure trees are not used for Dasara illumination; and even ensure adequate space around tree bases."</p>