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Karnataka govt receives proposal for 'Tree Authority' to protect Mysuru's green cover

The Tree Authority proposal is vital for protecting Mysuru's existing trees, retaining its fame as a green city and preserving the charm of the heritage city.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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