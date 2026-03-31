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Karnataka govt takes steps to establish dog shelters in urban local bodies

Cases of dog bites in the state increased from 40,177 in 2020 to 4,99,343 (52 rabies deaths) in 2025.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsKarnatakastray dogsMysuruDog shelters

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