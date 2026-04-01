<p>Mysuru: It is about three weeks since Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh announced Karnataka government's decision to drop the five acre land of T Narsipur KSIC raw silk reeling unit for the proposed stadium, during the Karnataka Assembly Session. But the state Government is yet to issue a Government Order in this regard. </p><p>The KSIC is awaiting transfer of land records of this land from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) in order to establish a 3 lakh litre per day Effluent Treatment Plant on 1.5 acre land in this same land in order to fulfill Karnataka Pollution Control Board norms. </p><p><strong>Congress govt promises to save unit on March 9, Congress leaders lodge complaint with KSPCB on March 10:</strong></p><p>Responding to the issue raised by leader of the opposition R Ashok, Sericulture Minister Venkatesh announced the decision in the Assembly session on March 9. </p><p>Surprisingly, on March 10, Congress party members of Varuna constituency, Diwakar, KDP member, Varuna constituency, T Narsipura and B Maraiah, ex taluk Panchayat President, T Narsipura have lodged a complaint with KSPCB on non-compliance of KSPCB norms by KSIC. </p><p>Despite the fact that the Government is yet to transfer land to establish ETP, KSPCB officials have issued notice to KSIC on not having ETP on March 24. They have even raised issue about the septic tank and soak pit of KSIC unit established in 1912. </p><p>Despite repeated requests by KSIC officials to the municipal office at T Narsipura to facilitate the underground drainage system, and even after paying necessary charges in 2024, Municipality is yet to provide the facility to KSIC, as per sources.</p><p>On the other hand, KSPCB officials state in notice, if the KSIC officials fail to file compliance and action taken report along with documental photographical evidence, KSPCB has no option but to recommend the Board office to initiate further action under the provisions of the Water act 1974 and so on. </p>.Plan to increase Chinnaswamy Stadium capacity by 20,000: D K Shivakumar.<p>Though there are 850 trees in the entire 12 acre 32 gunta land in industry premises including 552 trees in the land acquired for Sports department, the KSPCB had earlier opined that this green belt is not sufficient. As per the industries act, they need to have 30% of green belt. </p><p>So they need 3 acre land for the plantation of another 500 trees and this land is also in the land acquired. They also need the acquired land, to establish canteen, parking space, creche for staff besides expansion. </p><p>The technical report of General Manager of T Narsipur filature and Managing Director of KSIC to State Government in December 2025, clearly stated the inevitability of retaining 5 acre land to comply with all these KSPCB norms for saving KSIC mother unit and Mysore silk. Yet the State Government handed over land to the Sports department. Now they are delaying handing over land to KSIC again. </p><p>All 190 employees of KSIC T Narsipur unit, are all set to take up second round of movement and environmentalists led by Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkaagi Naavu are even set to back them, if the State Government further delays in passing GO. </p><p>With the raw silk yarn produced in T Narsipur unit, the silk weaving units in Channapatna and Mysuru produce Mysore silk sarees. Despite an increase in production from 280 sarees to 400 sarees per day in the past five years, the KSIC has a demand for atleast 600 more sarees per day.</p><p>Instead of expansion plans, it is ironic that the State Government remains negligent in retaining the existing mother unit, said an activist. </p><p>KSIC MD Zehera Naseem said that she has been constantly pursuing with secretary of Sericulture department R Girish and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. Due to assembly sessions, the order is delayed, they are expecting the GO soon, she said. </p><p>When DH contacted about delay in GO in this regard, Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh, "What is the hurry? It will happen" he said. </p>