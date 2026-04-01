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Karnataka govt yet to pass order on dropping KSIC land from stadium project

Responding to the issue raised by leader of the opposition R Ashok, Sericulture Minister Venkatesh announced the decision in the Assembly session on March 9.
Last Updated : 01 April 2026, 02:03 IST
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Published 01 April 2026, 02:03 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaGovernment OrderKSIC

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