<p>Bengaluru: The high court of Karnataka has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district to forthwith stop all construction activities of whatsoever nature at the disputed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamundeshwari-temple">Chamundeshwari temple</a> premises, without any exception. Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum has passed this interim order in a pending petition filed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.</p><p>“It is made clear that any further violation of the interim orders of this Court or breach of the undertaking recorded will be viewed with utmost seriousness and would amount to aggravated contempt, warranting initiation of appropriate proceedings against the respondent–Deputy Commissioner in accordance with law,” the court said in the order.</p><p>Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had filed the petition in 2024 challenging the constitution of Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority through a legislation. It was contended that the constitution of the Authority is intended to divest her rights on the temple. </p>.Pramodadevi Wadiyar joins protests against construction on Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.<p>In October 2024, the high court had issued a direction that any action should be carried out after prior permission obtained from the court. On January 14, 2026, the court further modified the order restraining construction activities.</p><p>The Deputy Commissioner filed an affidavit that the undertaking in the previous hearings cannot be sustained in view of subsequent developments and release of funds by the Union Government. The court noted that despite clear, unequivocal and binding directions, the material on record discloses that construction activity has continued at the disputed site.</p><p>“Orders passed by constitutional courts are not advisory in nature but are binding mandates that carry with them an obligation of strict compliance by all instrumentalities of the State. The executive cannot arrogate to itself the discretion to disregard or dilute judicial orders on the pretext of administrative exigencies or subsequent financial allocations. Such a stand strikes at the very foundation of the rule of law and the doctrine of separation of powers, and, if permitted, would render the authority of this Court nugatory. The Deputy Commissioner, being an officer of the State, is duty-bound to act in aid of and in strict conformity with the orders of this Court, and any attempt to justify non-compliance amounts to a clear defiance of judicial authority,” the court said.</p><p>The court has directed the Deputy Commissioner to place on record, a detailed affidavit furnishing complete accounts of the expenditure incurred out of the sum of Rs 47 crore, released by the union government under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, including particulars of works undertaken, amounts disbursed, and the present stage of execution.</p>