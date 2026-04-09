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Karnataka High Court directs Mysuru DC to stop all construction activities at Chamundeshwari temple premises

On January 14, 2026, the court further modified the order restraining construction activities.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 15:55 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruKarnataka High CourtChamundeshwari temple

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