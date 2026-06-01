<p>Mysuru: With just a day left for the formation of the new government in Karnataka with KPCC president D K Shivakumar scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister on June 3, there is a demand from the Old Mysuru region for inclusion in the new Cabinet for the remaining term of two years. The political circles are abuzz with speculations on who will be accommodated in the new Cabinet and who will be left out.</p><p>Acting on the directives of the Congress high command, Mysurean Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28, passing on the mantle to Shivakumar. This has triggered massive lobbying in the Congress. As Shivakumar prepares to take oath, a major shakeup is expected with dozens of MLAs competing for a ministerial berth on the basis of region and community.</p>.Congress leaders huddle in Delhi to finalise probable list of ministers ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as CM.<p>Excluding Siddaramaiah from the Varuna Assembly constituency, the Congress MLAs from Mysuru district include Tanveer Sait from Narasimharaja, K Harish Gowda from Chamaraja, Darshan Dhruvanarayan from Nanjangud, H C Mahadevappa from T Narsipur, K Venkatesh from Periyapatna, D Ravishankar from KR Nagar and Anil Chikkamadu from H D Kote. Two of them - Mahadevappa and Venkatesh - were already ministers. People of the minority community hope that at least three persons from their community would be accommodated. Sait himself once made it clear that he was also one of the aspirants. The supporters of Mahadevappa and Venkatesh are confident that both will be retained, with a DCM post to Mahadevappa.</p><p>There are talks that the Congress high command has already assured a prominent berth to Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindara. </p><p><strong>Hassan</strong></p><p>The only Congress MLA of Hassan district K M Shivalingegowda, who made inroads into the JD(S) strongfold by winning on a Congress ticket in 2023 election, hopes that he would be accommodated in the Shivakumar-led government. He claimed that he was promised ministership by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, when he quit the JD(S) to join the Congress. He was made the Chairman of Karnataka Housing Board.</p><p><strong>Chamarajanagar</strong></p><p>Congress has three MLAs in Chamarajanagar district - Chamarajanagar, Kollegal and Gundlupet. Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangashetty, Kollegal MLA A R Krishnamurthy are the strong contenders while MLA H M Ganesh Prasad from Gundlupet, son of the late minister H S Mahadeva Prasad, is a first time MLA.</p><p>Puttarangashetty is the only Uppara community MLA and stands a chance. However, SC leaders support Krishnamurthy. The district did not get a representation in the Siddaramaiah-led government in 2023. Chamarajanagar district was neglected with Venkatesh from Periyapatna as District incharge Minister. Hence, the new Cabinet should induct at least one MLA of the district, stressed Congress leaders. </p><p><strong>Mandya</strong></p><p>Nagamangala MLA N Chaluvarayaswamy was the Agriculture and Mandya District in-charge Minister during the Siddaramaiah term. Mandya, a Vokkaliga belt, was successful in winning five out of seven Assembly seats. Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha from Melkote segment also extended support to the Congress. H T Manjunath of KR Pet is the only JD(S) MLA.</p><p>There has been a demand by Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda and Malavalli MLA P M Narendraswamy since the last three years. The party workers hope that Shivakumar, who enjoys the Vokkaliga support, would consider two people, in view of the Congress' future in Mandya district.</p>