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Karnataka: Lobby for ministerial berths; Mysuru region hopes for good representation

The political circles are abuzz with speculations on who will be accommodated in the new Cabinet and who will be left out.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 17:54 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 17:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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