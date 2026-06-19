Karnataka MLC polls: Not surprised by cross voting; will build party with Gen Z, says H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Mysturu: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumarswamy said that four JD(S) MLAs have cross voted in Legislative Council elections held on Thursday and that he is not surprised by this. </p><p>"I know their future plans too. I'm mentally prepared for it. If they quit the party, new Gen Z people will come. I've decided to give opportunities to youngsters," he said. </p>.Karnataka Legislative Council polls: Congress smirks as cross-voting hits BJP, JD(S); party jubilant over 'stamp of approval'.<p>Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday, he said, "I've strived for the development of the party and retained its identity along with sincere party workers from 2004. Some people have come up with the efforts of these party workers, and have made their own decisions now. I've observed them for the past three years. Considering the opinions of the party workers I'll decide the future course of action against those who've crossvoted," he said. </p><p>He added, "I held two meetings with all MLAs except one MLA of Mysuru district to save 17 out of 18 votes of MLC elections. Party workers and leaders insisted on fielding a candidate for this election from the party though they knew it wouldn't bring a major change. They wanted me to do it to understand who has regards for the party. So those who've cross voted now have given a different experience and they've passed on a message that I shouldn't trust every one. May be they're unhappy that they're not getting enough funds for the development of their respective constituencies. I won't blame anyone. Our main agenda is the 2028 Assembly election. I'll make a decision about giving tickets. We've to face elections against money and muscle power and we can't compete with any in terms of money," he said. </p><p>Regarding MLA G T Devegowda, he said, "He has put both his foot outside the party and has been making statements of his choice from the past one and half years. I've already made my stand clear about him. It'll not change. H D Devegowda has tried to retain him, as he has over confidence in some people, to save the party. So I've respected it. But this time my stand is very clear," he said. </p><p>About State politics, he said, "My role in National politics is temporary, it's permanent here. In the current situation, I've to save the people from the State Government which is functioning against their feelings. I've nothing selfish here. We might've taken donations to save the party, but my signature has never been on sale. If I compromise with my stands, what'll be the difference between me and others?" he questioned. </p><p>Regarding Bidadi township, he said, "No matter who says what, we'll not stop opposing Bidadi township. Though I had proposed to form five townships, I held three to four meetings with farmers. Considering their opinions, I dropped it. I'll stand by the farmers against Bidadi township and extend support for legal battle too in that regard," Kumarswamy concluded. </p>