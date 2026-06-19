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Karnataka MLC polls: Not surprised by cross voting; will build party with Gen Z, says H D Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) national president said that he has decided to to give more opportunities to youngsters in the party.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 06:39 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsMysuruH D KumaraswamyJD(S)MLC elections

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