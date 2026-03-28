Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Karnataka: Residents deprived of PNG connection in Nanjangud

Even though the Nanjangud CMC approved the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply, residents have been opposing it, citing that it might damage the water pipelines.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 21:29 IST
KarnatakaMysurupiped natural gas

Follow us on :

Follow Us