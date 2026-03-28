<p>Nanjangud (Mysuru): Even though the Nanjangud City Municipal Council (CMC) had approved the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply in the town, the residents have been opposing it, citing that it might damage the water pipelines.</p>.<p>The CMC gave permission to install PNG pipes, instead of LPG for 850 houses at Srikantapura Layout, in 2024 itself. However, it is being opposed by a section of the people, claiming that there is a possibility of the water pipes getting damaged.</p>.<p>The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) had obtained permission from the CMC in May 2024, to lay the PNG pipeline in Srikantapura Layout, by paying a security deposit of Rs 86 lakh and a supervision fee of Rs 15,000. It provided PNG connections to 120 houses from 17th to 20th Cross of the layout.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As GAIL was making preparations for a PNG pipeline connection for the remaining 700 houses, a few persons, abetted by the LPG agencies, which feared that it would affect their business, exerted pressure on the CMC and succeeded in cancelling the permission. Now, when people are facing a crisis in availing LPG refill, due to the West Asia war, the people of Nanjangud missed a good opportunity of getting PNG supply, said Trinesh, a resident. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Amid the challenges of LPG supply and rise in prices, PNG is a best alternative. It is safe and eco-friendly. The works on the PNG line at Srikantapura Layout should be resumed soon, appealed Sanjay Sharma, a resident.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Basavaraju, CMC Commissioner, said that the file regarding cancelling the permission of PNG pipeline installation will be reviewed and action will be taken taken as per the rules.</p>