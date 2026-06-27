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'Kere Habba' celebrates Kukkarahalli lake's biodiversity, Purnaiah canal legacy

The festival is part of an initiative by environmentalists urging the government to revive what remains of the Purnaiah Lake system and ensure the conservation of Kukkarahalli Lake.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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