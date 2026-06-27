'Kere Habba' celebrates Kukkarahalli lake's biodiversity, Purnaiah canal legacy

<p>Mysuru: Environmentalists and residents of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> are celebrating the rich biodiversity of Kukkarahalli lake and the legacy of Purnaiah canal, the lake's primary water source, during the two-day 'Kere Habba' that began at the lake premises on Saturday.</p><p>The festival is part of an initiative by environmentalists urging the government to revive what remains of the Purnaiah Lake system and ensure the conservation of Kukkarahalli Lake. </p><p>Members of Water Forum Mysuru and other environmental organisations, which organised the event, have also put up a photo exhibition showcasing the lake’s biodiversity. A prototype model depicting the network of the Purnaiah Canal has also been displayed. </p>.40-year-old farmer injured due to tiger attack in Mysuru.<p>Water expert U N Ravi Kumar, explained that the lake spread around 49 hectares with 55 hectares of land around it, is a repository of rich biodiversity with about 430 species of herbs, trees; 90 species <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/butterflies">butterflies</a>; 14 mammals.</p><p>Environmentalist Shylajesha said that the lake area, including a nearly half-acre island, has served as an important bird habitat for over 250 resident and local species. He added that the lake also attracts more than 20 species of migratory birds from other states and countries, including Japan and regions across the Himalayas and North India, between September and March.</p><p>Besides enjoying the beauty of the lake, several groups of bird watchers identified at least 30 species each. </p>