Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Kergalli site scam: Mysuru West Sub-Registrar suspended over tempering of documents

The officials reportedly uploaded the documents for registration without the knowledge of the actual owners.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 17:18 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysurumudaMysuru City Corporation

Follow us on :

Follow Us