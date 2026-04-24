<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revenue-department">Revenue Department</a> has suspended N Srikant, who was the Sub-Registrar of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> West, following allegations of his involvement in the illegal registration and tampering of documents related to 22 sites in Kergalli of Mysuru taluk.</p>.<p>The scam, which reportedly took place in December 2025, is one of the biggest, in Mysuru city, second only to the recent MUDA sites scam, said BJP spokesman M A Mohan, who pursued the case along with K Vasanth Kumar.</p>.<p>According to the order issued by Inspector General for Registration and Commissioner of Stamps M P Mullai Muhilan on Wednesday, April 21, 2026, states that Srikant has been kept under suspension till further orders, pending departmental inquiry.</p>.<p>Besides, he has been transferred to the department headquarters in Bengaluru as he might destroy the evidence if he continues in his current post.</p>.<p>Mohan said, Srikant and his office staff allegedly colluded to illegally acquire and modify the documents of 22 sites in Kergalli. They attempted to register these properties in the names of individuals who were not the rightful owners.</p>.<p>To facilitate this, the officials reportedly uploaded the documents for registration without the knowledge of the actual owners.</p>.MLA T S Srivathsa seeks action against officials in Mysuru 'land scam'.<p>They bypassed mandatory security protocols, such as Aadhaar authentication and OTP verification, to keep the process hidden from the legal title holders.</p>.<p>The irregularities came to light after a complaint was lodged at the Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru. Senior officials of the Revenue department initiated an internal inquiry.</p>.<p>The preliminary investigation confirmed that the documents were tampered with and corrupt practices were adopted to facilitate the illegal transfers.</p>.<p><strong>Political pressure</strong></p><p>The exposure of the racket follows persistent efforts by former MLC Siddaraju and MLA T S Srivathsa who personally met the Revenue Minister to provide detailed evidence of the corruption in the Sub-Registrar’s office.</p>