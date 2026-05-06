<p>Mysuru: Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre visited the spot of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> ring road junction where officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have proposed to clear 350 trees for flyover and underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway-NH 275.</p><p>He visited the spot along with DCF Mysuru territorial division K Paramesha, DCF, Mysuru Social Forestry division, Shankaregowda and other officials. </p>.NHAI proposes to clear 560 trees for five different projects.<p>Minister Khandre noted that they have marked Indian Cork Tree, Indian Rosewood, Rain tree, Indian Beech tree, Muntingia calabura, Mahogany, Neem, Mango and other trees. He asked the officials to check how many of them could be saved and translocated like the Indian Rosewood tree. </p><p>NHAI officials have proposed to clear these trees for additional works on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway-NH 275 at the Ring Road junction, taken up at a cost of Rs 63.67 crore. </p><p>Here, they have taken up the works of the flyover for NH-275 from Mysuru side with a project length of 1,008 meters; and an underpass for Mysuru ring road with a project length of 750 metre.s </p><p>For these projects, they have marked 19 trees in Siddique Nagar on Fountain Circle road; 256 trees at Bannimantapa road park; 52 trees on Hunsur road median; and 20 trees on Nanjangud road median.</p>