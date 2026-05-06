Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: 350 trees to be cut on Ring Road? Minister directs officials to assess if they can save any

Eshwar B Khandre visited the spot along with DCF Mysuru territorial division K Paramesha, DCF, Mysuru Social Forestry division, Shankaregowda and other officials.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 10:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us