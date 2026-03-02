Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Kidwai peripheral cancer centre nearing completion; relief to patients in Mysuru region

In order to lessen the burden on the Kidwai hospital in Bengaluru, the government planned to establish Peripheral Cancer Centres at other places in Karnataka, like Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 11:07 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruBenagluruKidwai Memorial Instituecancer centres

Follow us on :

Follow Us