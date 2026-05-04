<p>Mysuru: As per the decision at the meeting of the Irrigation Consultation Committee (ICC), held on Saturday, officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam will release water for the standing perennial sugarcane crops from May 12 -for 15 days depending upon the pre-monsoon rainfall pattern. </p><p>Officials of CNN informed this to DH. </p><p>Water level at KRS dam touched 92.70 ft as against its capacity 124.80 ft on Saturday. However the officials of CNN have clarified that the KRS dam, located in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, has sufficient water storage for drinking purposes for Mysuru and Bengaluru districts till June-end (while the south west monsoon begins in June).</p><p>They need 2 tmcft of water per month, for drinking. They will also release about 300 cusecs per day to the river for environmental reasons in case it doesn't rain, officials said. </p><p>CNN started giving water for irrigation from July 2025. It stopped from December 16 to 22 and continued to release water for paddy crops; standing sugarcane sugarcane crops and to fill tanks till January 3 2026. As per the decision at the Irrigation Consultation Committee (ICC) meeting held in January, they released water for the standing perennial sugarcane crops from January 12 - with '18 days on' and '12 days off' pattern - four times in the next four months until April end.</p>.<p><strong>KRS Command area</strong></p><p>KRS Dam is the lifeline for irrigation for 3, 39,136 acres of farmlands in Mysuru and Mandya districts, including 1,95,972 acres covered under Visvesvaraya Canal; 63,164 acres covered under Anekat canals like Chikkadevaraya, Devaraya, Virija, Banagaradoddi, Rajaparameshwari, Ramaswamy, Madav Mantri canals; and 80,000 hectare under D Devaraja Urs/Varuna canal. </p><p>Water level</p><p>On May 2, all dams in the Cauvery river basin, including KRS Dam, had 44.50 tmcft (39%) of water, compared to their gross capacity of 114.57 tmcft. KRS had 17.61 tmcft (36%) against its full capacity 49.45 tmcft. Kabini had 6.35 tmcft of water (33%), against its full capacity of 19.52 tmcft. Water level at Kabini stood at 2257.28 ft against its full capacity 2284 ft. Hemavathi had 17.34 tmcft (47%), against its full capacity of 37.10 tmcft. Its water level stood at 2895.84 ft against its full capacity 2922 ft. Harangi had 3.20 tmcft (38%) against its full capacity of 8.50 tmcft. Its level stood at 2827.29ft against its capacity of 2859 ft.</p><p>On May 3, last year, all these dams - including KRS - had 50.65 tmcft of water. KRS had 19.07 tmcft and its level stood at 94.89ft; Kabini had 9.05 tmcft and its level stood at 2264.28 ft; Hemavathi had 19.09 tmcft and its level stood at 2898.95 ft; and Harangi had 3.44 tmcft of water and its level stood at 2831.90 ft.</p>