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KRS: Standing crops to get water in May too

KRS has adequate water for drinking for Bengaluru & Mysuru: CNN officials
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 02:32 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 02:32 IST
Karnataka NewsCauveryKRS DamKRS reservoir

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