<p>Mysuru: Even as MLC S Yathindra has assured of dropping KSIC land for the sports stadium after getting technical report on Thursday, all the 190 staff of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksic">KSIC</a> raw silk reeling unit at T Narsipur of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district who had stopped production and protested for the past 15 days, resumed work on Friday.</p><p>However, they worked from 7.30 pm to 4 pm by tying black band and skipped OT from 4 pm to 6 pm and protested. </p><p>They have decided to continue this evening protest until there is a government order to drop this land for the stadium. </p>.Cry to save KSIC remains unheard even after 14 days of protest.<p>The environmentalists and members of various organisations including Raitha Sangha continued the protest. </p><p>They have decided to intensify protest if Karnataka doesn't take decision to drop KSIC land for the stadium and pass an order by March 15, according to Parashuramegowda, state general secretary of Parisarakkaagi Naavu.</p>