Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

KSIC T Narsipur unit in Mysuru to produce additional 5,000 kg silk yarn per year

The installation process of these two machines began on March 12. Their trial run will begin from Monday.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 09:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysurusilkt narsipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us