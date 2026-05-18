<p>Mysuru: KSIC Mother unit at T Narsipur of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru district</a> is all set to produce additional 5,000 kg Bivoltine Cocoon silk yarn per year from June 1 with the installation of new two-200 ends automatic reeling machines (ARM).</p><p>They have also recruited 26 additional outsource employees through an agency to handle these new machines. With this the number of employees at the unit has increased from 190 to 216 employees including 14 permanent employees and 202 outsourced employees. </p><p>The installation process of these two machines began on March 12. Their trial run will begin from Monday. </p>.Mysuru City Corporation braces itself to tackle rain-related problems during monsoon.<p>With these two new machines they will process additional 300 kg cocoons per day. The production of raw silk yarn will increase by 50 to 60 kg per day according to KSIC T Narsipur unit General Manager S K Manjula.</p><p>She informed that, earlier the unit which had semi automatic 72-basen Korea Bivoltine Cocoon silk reeling machine, produced 30,000 kg silk yarn per year till 2016-17. They installed additional two-automatic 400-ends (total 800-ends) BVC silk reeling machines in 2017 and 2019. </p><p>At present, they purchase about 2,000 kg of cocoons per day, mainly at Sidlaghatta, Ramanagar and Kollegal. The raw silk yarn reeling unit, spread over 12.32 acre at T Narsipur, processes this cocoon to 200 to 250 kg silk yarn per day. At present they produce 25,000 kg Multivoltine Cocoon Silk and 35,000 kg BVC Silk per year. With the installation of two new machines the production will increase to 250 to 300 kg silk yarn per day. So they will be producing an additional 5000 kg BVC silk per year. Hence the total silk production at the unit will increase to 65000 kg BVC silk per year. </p><p>KSIC General Manager personnel and operation, Uma informed, "T Narsipur unit GM Manjula had sent the proposal for recruitment of 26 new staff to handle these two new machines. Based on the requirement of skill and qualification we sought, KSF9-an agency recruited them. KSIC MD Zehera Naseem passed the recruitment order. They are now undergoing training at T Narsipur unit from May 4."</p><p>With the raw silk yarn produced in T Narsipur unit, the silk weaving units with a total of 319 looms in Channapatna (with 50 looms) and Mysuru (with 229 looms) produce 400 Mysore silk sarees per day. Despite an increase in production from 280 sarees to 400 sarees per day in the past five years, the KSIC has a demand for atleast 600 more sarees per day. Hence to produce more sarees to meet the demand, the new ARMs are installed at T Narsipur unit in order to produce more raw silk yarn.</p><p>The State Government passed the Government Order (GO) to drop the 5 acre land of T Narsipur KSIC raw silk reeling unit for the proposed stadium on April 21. So the GM of the unit has approached the officials of the revenue department on April 28 to transfer the land back to the KSIC. Once the land is transferred to the name of KSIC, they will establish the new Effluent Treatment Plant as well. The engineers have already identified the spot based on the gradient for establishment of ETP. </p>