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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

KUWSDB proposes Rs 34 crore project to divert 15 MLD sewage water flowing into Dalavai Lake

15 MLD of untreated sewage water is reaching the Dalavai Lake, near Gudumadanahalli where proposed NIMHANS model hospital is coming up and about 80 farmers cultivating on that land
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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