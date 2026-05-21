<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuwsdb">Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board</a> (KUWSDB) has sent a proposal to the state government seeking to divert 15 MLD (Million Liters per Day) sewage water from Mysuru city, which is flowing to Dalavai Lake in Mysuru taluk, under Varuna Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>KUWSDB plans to pump it to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Farm at a cost of Rs 34 crore, according to the officials. </p><p>As much as 12 MLD of sewage water from ward number 62 and 63 of JP Nagar and 3 MLD from Kuplur is reaching Dalavai Lake.</p>.BWSSB-Railways' 'lack of coordination' leaves Maruthi Sevanagar residents stuck with sewage at doorstep for 2 months. <p>The existing STPs, with a capacity to treat 180.65 MLD were implemented in the year 2000, when 185 MLD of water was supplied to the city. They were designed for a period of 30 years. Now, with a growth of population, these STPs have reached saturation. Hence, at least 44 MLD of sewage water remains untreated in Mysuru city. Thus, KUWSDB has even made plans for the expansion of the capacity of the STPs.</p><p>As much as 280 MLD of water including 180 MLD of Cauvery and 100 MLD of Kabini water is supplied to Mysuru city. Out of this 224 MLD comes out as sewage water from the households. But the existing Sewage Treatment Plants in Mysuru has the capacity to treat only 180.65 MLD of sewage water. </p><p>So, 15 MLD of untreated sewage water is reaching the Dalavai Lake, near Gudumadanahalli where proposed<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nimhans"> NIMHANS</a> model hospital is coming up and about 80 farmers cultivating on that land, are protesting against the use of 20 acre 'green zone' for the project. The farmers are urging to use alternative land for the project. So far, unfortunately, farmers from this village are depending on this Dalavai Lake, besides water from Varuna Lake for irrigating crops like banana, paddy; and for grass for 1200 cattle from Gudumadanahalli (which has 455 cows and 835 sheeps and goats) and Hosahundi giving 2364 litres milk; and grass sent to Mysuru Zoo and Pinjarapole. These cattle also walked for nine kilometer along with farmers and women of the village, from the land proposed for hospital to Mysuru ZP during Padayatre on Friday. </p><p>The rest of the untreated sewage water from the MCC is reaching other water bodies including a water canal near Kesare STP. </p><p>The existing capacity of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vidyaranyapura">Vidyaranyapuram</a> sewage farm STP is 67.65 MLD, Kesare STP is 45 MLD, Rayanakere STP is 60 MLD and Hebbal STP is 8 MLD.</p><p>c runs upto 2,200 km, 30-40 per cent of the lines in older areas are old and narrow. KUWSDB is also replacing them in phases.</p>.Untreated sewage, water stagnation caused fish deaths near Mangaluru. <p><strong>New machines</strong></p><p>They have 12 jetting machines, 23 rodding machines and 17 desilting machines to desilt underground drainage (UGD). They will soon get nine more jetting machines and 16 more desilting machines at a cost of about Rs 7 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), according to officials of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW). </p><p>Even as the pre-monsoon showers have started and South West Monsoon showers will begin from June, VVWW has taken measures to desilt the underground drains, clear stormwater drains to prevent clogging, water logging during rainfall in Mysuru city. </p>