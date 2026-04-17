<p>Mysuru: A leopard created panic among the residents, when it strayed into a house at Siddhartha Layout, in Mysuru, on Friday.</p><p>It is said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard</a> entered the house of Suresh, a resident of Siddhartha Layout. Suresh's wife Sujatha, and her mother Shylaja were present at the house.</p>.Leopard dies after fight with porcupine in buffer zone of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.<p>The residents immediately informed the Forest department personnel, who rushed to the spot along with the veterinarians. They have launched an operation to rescue the leopard by tranquilising it.</p><p>The leopard is said to be around three years old. It is suspected that the leopard might have strayed into Siddhartha Layout from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamundi-hill">Chamundi Hill</a> nearby. </p><p>Further details are awaited.</p>