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Leopard rescued within hours of its entry into Mysuru house

The leopard might have entered the house, when the main door was kept open for 10 minutes in the morning
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:22 IST
leopardMysuru

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