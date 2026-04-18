Leopard rescued within hours of its entry into Mysuru house

<p class="bodytext">A leopard strayed into a house, creating panic among people, at Siddhartha Layout in the city on Friday morning. However, the big cat did not attack the residents of the house and was found hiding under a cot in the bedroom, until the Forest department personnel rescued it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is said that the leopard entered the house of one Suresh, while his wife Sujatha and his mother Shylaja were still inside the house. It was rescued by the Forest department within two hours of its sighting.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, Deputy Conservator of Forests (wildlife division)-Mysuru I B Prabhu Gowda said, “Learning about the leopard at the house in Siddhartha Layout, the Forest department officers of Mysuru division, and Leopard Task Force members rushed to the spot. After confirming that the leopard was inside the house, we launched the rescue operation. With the help of veterinarians, the three-year-old male leopard was tranquilised and rescued. It has been shifted to the wildlife rehabilitation centre in Koorgalli. It has not suffered any injury and is healthy. Its health is being further monitored.”</p>.Leopard injures seven in Mumbai's residential colony, captured.<p class="bodytext">According to Sujatha, the leopard might have entered the house, when they had kept the main door open for 10 minutes in the morning. “We were not aware of the leopard in the house. It had entered the bedroom, where my mother-in-law Shylaja was sleeping. Unaware of the uninvited guest, I went to the room and gave her medicine, while the leopard was still under the cot. Later, the maid sighted the animal and alerted us. We locked it and informed the Forest department,” she said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is suspected that the leopard might have strayed into Siddhartha Layout from Chamundi Hill, nearby.</p>